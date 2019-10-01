Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.82 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Rattler Midstream in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,214. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 5,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $100,004.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,193,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,505,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,719,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,155,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,224,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

