Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon by 74.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In related news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,969 shares of company stock worth $2,622,820 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.05. The company had a trading volume of 455,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,366. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $209.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

