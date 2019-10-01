Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

REPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Recro Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Recro Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ REPH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 147,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.31.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Recro Pharma had a negative return on equity of 472.45% and a negative net margin of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,895 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and related acute care settings. The company operates in two segments, Acute Care, and Contract Development and Manufacturing. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain.

Further Reading: Street Name

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.