Red Pulse Hits Market Capitalization of $12.56 Million (RPX)

Red Pulse (CURRENCY:RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last week, Red Pulse has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Red Pulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Bitbns, Binance and Switcheo Network. Red Pulse has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $279,917.00 worth of Red Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001506 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Red Pulse Profile

Red Pulse is a token. Red Pulse’s total supply is 1,358,371,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. Red Pulse’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Red Pulse is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Token Trading

Red Pulse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Bitbns, Kucoin, Binance and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

