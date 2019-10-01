Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$2.39 ($1.70) and last traded at A$2.38 ($1.69), approximately 1,001 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.30 ($1.63).

The firm has a market cap of $118.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

About Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT)

Reef Casino Trust owns and leases the Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Cairns, Australia. Reef Casino Trust is a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

