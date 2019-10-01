Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $27.53 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 98.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 445,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.4% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $27,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,206,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,366,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,108,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,443,000 after buying an additional 72,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.55. 3,718,277 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2869 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

