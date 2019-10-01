Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $9.18 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 309.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,696 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.1% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 389.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 124,490 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 365,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,294,000 after purchasing an additional 111,309 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 258,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $7,474,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPY traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.29. The stock had a trading volume of 41,490,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,433,875. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.76.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.3836 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

