Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,157,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 579,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,960,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,423,000 after buying an additional 35,424 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.28. 487,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,945. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $60.27 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.2347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

