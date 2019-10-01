Reviewing Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) & Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Dynatronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of Dynatronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dynatronics and Tactile Systems Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatronics $62.56 million 0.14 -$920,000.00 ($0.21) -4.81 Tactile Systems Technology $143.75 million 5.54 $6.62 million $0.34 124.47

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatronics. Dynatronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Dynatronics and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatronics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83

Dynatronics presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 246.53%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.58%. Given Dynatronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatronics and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatronics -1.47% -9.65% -2.32% Tactile Systems Technology 5.05% 9.19% 7.53%

Volatility and Risk

Dynatronics has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Dynatronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products. The company also provides electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, and thermal therapy modalities; motorized and stationary treatment tables and mat platforms; custom athletic training equipment; and strength and cardio training equipment. In addition, it distributes a range of products, such as exercise equipment, treatment tables, treadmills, walkers, compression therapy devices, stair climbers, parallel bars, laser light therapy equipment, shortwave diathermy, and radial pulse equipment. The company sells its products to licensed practitioners, such as orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, and athletic trainers, professional sports teams and universities, sports medicine specialists, post-acute care facilities, hospitals and clinics, retail distributors and equipment manufacturer partners through direct and independent sales representatives and independent dealers. It also exports its products to approximately 30 countries. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients. It also provides Entré System, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and Airwear Gradient Compression Wrap management of venous insufficiency, venous hypertension, venous ulcerations and lymphedema under the trade name Aero-Wrap. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

