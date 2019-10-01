Reviewing eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and China Digital TV (NASDAQ:STVVY)

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) and China Digital TV (OTCMKTS:STVVY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get eGain alerts:

This table compares eGain and China Digital TV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain 6.20% 45.23% 7.70% China Digital TV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 38.6% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eGain and China Digital TV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $67.23 million 3.64 $4.17 million $0.16 50.03 China Digital TV $6.20 million N/A -$3.06 million N/A N/A

eGain has higher revenue and earnings than China Digital TV.

Volatility & Risk

eGain has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Digital TV has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for eGain and China Digital TV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 1 2 0 2.67 China Digital TV 0 0 0 0 N/A

eGain currently has a consensus price target of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%.

Summary

eGain beats China Digital TV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors. The company's suite includes various applications for digital interaction, knowledge management, and AI-based process guidance. It also provides integrated analytics for contact centers and digital properties to measure, manage, and optimize resources. In addition, the company offers subscription services and customer support services; consulting services, including implementation, custom solution development, and systems integration services; and education services, such as training programs, as well as online tutorial modules. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the healthcare, retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About China Digital TV

China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cable television (TV) value added services, which enables cable TV and Internet protocol television network operators to offer various TV content services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cloud platforms with embedded gaming and other applications that provide cloud computing technology-based digital video delivery solutions to television and telecommunication network operators. Its cloud platforms enable television and telecommunication network operators to use their two-way set-top boxes to run various value-added applications, such as video games, 3D games, educational applications, and business service applications, which are accessible on smart phones, tablet computers, personal computers, Internet TVs, and other devices. The company also provides 1+ Cloud Gaming cloud platform that offers 2D games, 3D games, motion-sensing games, and customized games; and interactive education application on the cloud platform primarily through cloud television programs, including nursery rhymes, early education, English language education, and online drawing for children of age 2 to 10. In addition, it offers cloud virtual reality (VR) services that enables users to access cloud server and use various VR applications, such as games, education, and media players; and technical support and services. Further, the company provides cloud platform system integration services, such as cloud computing software, hardware, and post-contract customer support services; and system development services comprising the development of customized cloud-based software applications. China Digital TV Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.