RevolutionVR (RVR) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges

RevolutionVR (CURRENCY:RVR) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One RevolutionVR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Over the last week, RevolutionVR has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. RevolutionVR has a total market cap of $927,008.00 and $5,719.00 worth of RevolutionVR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RevolutionVR Profile

RevolutionVR (CRYPTO:RVR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2015. RevolutionVR’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for RevolutionVR is /r/Voxelus_Official. RevolutionVR’s official Twitter account is @Voxelus and its Facebook page is accessible here. RevolutionVR’s official message board is revolutionvr.live/blog. The official website for RevolutionVR is revolutionvr.live.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Core – Upgraded to the latest version with added extra security and two minutes verifications. Pre Mined Currency 210 – Million token are pre-mined, transactions utilize 0.1 voxel mining fee. Multiplatform Wallets – The tokens and wallets are operational today. PC Windows, Mac and Linux are supported. Verified By Experts – The Voxel passed industry experts verifications in terms of security and functionality before it was sent to the exchanges. Supported By Major Exchanges – The Voxel is techonologycally approved by major exchanges that will start trading the coin in Q2 2016. Free Online Wallet – Created and provided by Uphold. The Voxel online wallet is fully operational and it's the safest and easiest way to hold voxels. “

Buying and Selling RevolutionVR

RevolutionVR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolutionVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RevolutionVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RevolutionVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

