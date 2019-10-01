RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,408,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,282,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $200.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $46.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.41.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

