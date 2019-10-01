RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,371,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,111,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,028 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,926,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,109,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,690,000 after acquiring an additional 499,752 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 140.8% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 641,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,149,000 after acquiring an additional 375,074 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,962. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $52.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.5%.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.