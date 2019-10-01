Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €121.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($131.40) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €109.79 ($127.66).

Shares of RHM opened at €116.05 ($134.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 1-year high of €118.60 ($137.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61.

Rheinmetall Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

