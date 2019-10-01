Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0412 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $20.99 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00016426 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000746 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C2CX, DragonEX, Ethfinex, Upbit, Gate.io, OKEx, Bancor Network, Binance, Kyber Network and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

