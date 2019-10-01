River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 46,715 Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,715 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 187.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $87.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Peter A. Mcclennen sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $976,325.47. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,957.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,056 shares of company stock worth $5,396,434 in the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,335. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.