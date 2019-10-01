River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 54,020 Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 54,020 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Novocure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Novocure by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,829,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,287,000 after buying an additional 789,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novocure by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,218,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novocure by 1,994.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 508,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,922,000 after buying an additional 483,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novocure by 21.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,357,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,064,000 after buying an additional 421,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Novocure by 59.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 599,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 223,352 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVCR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Novocure from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

In related news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 158,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $13,922,122.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 113,420 shares in the company, valued at $9,966,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $2,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,179 shares in the company, valued at $9,067,428.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,633 shares of company stock worth $37,092,922 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,929. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Novocure Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.95 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

