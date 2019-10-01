River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 615,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.15% of Kosmos Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,187,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $374,967,000 after buying an additional 28,613,476 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,157,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,740,000 after buying an additional 804,755 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,018,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,324,000 after buying an additional 9,788,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,352,000 after buying an additional 2,101,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,987,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after buying an additional 2,397,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 263,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.97. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.29 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.87%. Kosmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

