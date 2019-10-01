River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 118,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned 0.45% of Luxfer at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,918,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Shares of LXFR traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.35. 4,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.55. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $28.06. The company has a market cap of $417.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Luxfer news, CEO Alok Maskara acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,576.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Hipple acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LXFR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

