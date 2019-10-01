Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Stock Price Down 10%

Romios Gold Resources Inc (CVE:RG) shares dropped 10% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 9,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 83,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00.

About Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Golden Triangle area properties comprising Newmont Lake and Trek projects that covers an area of 78,874 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

