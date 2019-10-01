Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34, 306 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rostelecom OJSC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.92.

About Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides telecommunications services in Russia and Europe. The company offers communication services, such as local, intra-zone, long-distance domestic and international fixed-line telephone, and mobile services, as well as data transmission, Internet, Pay TV, VPN, data center, and radio communication services; and rents communication channels.

