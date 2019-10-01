Rotala (LON:ROL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.19

Rotala Plc (LON:ROL) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.19 and traded as low as $53.50. Rotala shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 15,390 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 million and a P/E ratio of 13.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rotala’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

Rotala Company Profile (LON:ROL)

Rotala Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides bus services in the United Kingdom. The company operates commercial and subsidized bus routes for businesses, local authorities, and public and private individuals. It is also involved in the property holding business. Rotala Plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tividale, the United Kingdom.

