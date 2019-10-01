Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RDSB. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,050 ($39.85) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,970.71 ($38.82).

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 2,395.50 ($31.30). The company had a trading volume of 4,769,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,310.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,452.36. The firm has a market cap of $89.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.61%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

