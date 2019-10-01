Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives $113.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.63.

RGLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $132.50 to $132.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Royal Gold to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

RGLD stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $123.96. 499,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,684. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $115.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 22.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.10%.

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 18,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,296,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $5,802,156.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,382,000 after purchasing an additional 40,512 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $3,676,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

