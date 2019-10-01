RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.41 Million

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce sales of $57.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.63 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.21 million. RPT Realty posted sales of $64.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $231.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $227.80 million to $234.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $234.05 million, with estimates ranging from $228.05 million to $242.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $57.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.07 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

RPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of RPT Realty stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 343,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,963. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.67. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $14.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 8.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 76.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 99,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 42,943 shares in the last quarter.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

