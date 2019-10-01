Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $28,000 in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $12,978,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $1,881,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $1,422,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MEC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.27. 767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,192. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.74. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mayville Engineering in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Mayville Engineering in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Mayville Engineering in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mayville Engineering in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Steven L. Fisher bought 7,500 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $90,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert D. Kamphuis bought 15,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $181,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

