Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,920 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NMM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 45,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $33.75 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

