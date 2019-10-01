S. R. Schill & Associates Buys Shares of 6,240 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,240 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.67. 4,235,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,811,076. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at $8,322,860.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

