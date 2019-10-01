S. R. Schill & Associates Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,914 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,253,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,269,633,000 after buying an additional 16,002,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after buying an additional 6,887,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after buying an additional 6,386,504 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,368,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average of $133.14. The company has a market cap of $234.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,947,341. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

