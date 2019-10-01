S. R. Schill & Associates Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.0% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Boeing by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Boeing by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $380.47. 3,120,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,829,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $217.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $367.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $470.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

