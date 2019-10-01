Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Shares Down 0.8%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) shares were down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.29, approximately 169,732 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 151,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

About Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily holds 100% interest in the Back River gold project, which covers an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in southwestern Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project covering an area of approximately 13,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

