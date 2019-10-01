Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 96 Shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,651,000 after acquiring an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 111,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $134.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $188.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1-year low of $111.12 and a 1-year high of $138.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.96 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corp will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research cut Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Toyota Motor from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

