Sage Rhino Capital LLC Takes $215,000 Position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 213.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 2,528.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,013,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,998 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 141.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,920 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 72.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,155,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,044,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,975 shares in the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.57. The company had a trading volume of 331,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,417. The company has a market capitalization of $117.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.36. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

