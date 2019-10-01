Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $378,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 6,395.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 474,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,669,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $38,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,161,440.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 153,160 shares of company stock worth $3,243,787. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.32. 37,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,476. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

