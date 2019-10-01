Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys New Shares in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 39.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.66. 22,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,100. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $105.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $108.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.89.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 3,200 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $325,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $766,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

