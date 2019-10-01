Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.61. 9,796,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,429,273. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $86.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

