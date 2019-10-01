Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 3,424 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 2.6% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at $253,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 114.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 15,506 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at $990,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,552,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

FDL traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.04. 10,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,904. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $31.65.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.3821 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.