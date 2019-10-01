Salzhauer Michael Invests $1.19 Million in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Salzhauer Michael owned about 0.63% of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 14.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of MNSB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,680. The company has a market cap of $176.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

