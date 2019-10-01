Salzhauer Michael Purchases New Stake in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX)

Salzhauer Michael purchased a new stake in SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. Salzhauer Michael owned 0.11% of SB One Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 515.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 62.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SB One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SB One Bancorp by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBBX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.56. 9,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,660. The firm has a market cap of $215.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.55. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $25.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

In related news, Director Edward J. Leppert purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,227 shares in the company, valued at $646,116.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,500 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,041.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

