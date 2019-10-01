San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) vs. Athena Silver (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Financial Survey

San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) and Athena Silver (OTCMKTS:AHNR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

San Miguel pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Athena Silver does not pay a dividend. San Miguel pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for San Miguel and Athena Silver, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score San Miguel 0 0 0 0 N/A Athena Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares San Miguel and Athena Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets San Miguel 2.20% 5.88% 1.73% Athena Silver N/A N/A -153.25%

Volatility and Risk

San Miguel has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athena Silver has a beta of 4.09, suggesting that its share price is 309% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares San Miguel and Athena Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio San Miguel $19.47 billion 0.40 $438.46 million $1.25 26.46 Athena Silver N/A N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

San Miguel has higher revenue and earnings than Athena Silver.

Summary

San Miguel beats Athena Silver on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

San Miguel Company Profile

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing refrigerated processed and canned meat products; manufacturing and marketing flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly snacks and desserts, specialty oils, salad aids, snacks, and condiments; importing and marketing coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling. This segment also produces, markets, and sells non-alcoholic beverages; and hard liquor in the form of gin, Chinese wine, brandy, rum, and vodka. The company's Packaging segment produces and markets packaging products, such as glass containers and molds, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles and preforms, PET recycling, plastic and metal closures, corrugated cartons, woven polypropylene, Kraft sacks and paperboards, pallets, flexible packaging, aluminum cans, woven products, industrial laminates, and radiant barriers, as well as plastic crates, floorings, films, trays, pails, and tubs. This segment also engages in the crate and plastic pallet leasing, PET bottle filling graphics design, packaging research and testing, packaging development and consultation, and contract packaging and trading activities. Its Energy segment generates, sells, retails, and distributes power. The company's Fuel and Oil segment refines and markets petroleum products. Its Infrastructure segment constructs and develops airports, roads, highways, toll roads, freeways, skyways, flyovers, viaducts, interchanges, and mass rail transit systems. The company also manages and develops real estate properties. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Mandaluyong City, the Philippines. San Miguel Corporation is a subsidiary of c Holdings, Inc.

Athena Silver Company Profile

Athena Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for silver. The company's flagship project is the Langtry project that includes 20 patented and 38 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,200 acres located in the central part of the Mojave Desert of southern California. Athena Silver Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vacaville, California.

