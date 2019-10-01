Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€96.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €96.00 ($111.63) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Main First Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.80 ($107.91).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock traded down €0.78 ($0.91) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €90.02 ($104.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,743 shares. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.45.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.