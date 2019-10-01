Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Stock Price Up 14.8%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:SCZ)’s share price rose 14.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, approximately 180,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 180,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67.

About Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, gold, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande and Minillas properties that covers an area of approximately 1,100 hectares located within the state of Zacatecas.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santacruz Silver Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.