Saville Resoures (CVE:SRE) Shares Down 12.5%

Saville Resoures (CVE:SRE)’s stock price was down 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 256,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 215,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Saville Resoures (CVE:SRE)

Saville Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the exploration and development of the niobium claim group in Quebec. It also holds 100% interest in the Bud mineral claims located in the Greenwood mining division of British Columbia; and a 100% interest in the Covette nickel-copper-cobalt property consisting of 65 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,370 hectares located in the James Bay region in the province of Quebec.

