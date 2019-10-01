Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 63000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 million and a PE ratio of -14.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

