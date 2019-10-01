Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.35. 3,522,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,837,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $31.03 and a one year high of $63.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Schlumberger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Cox sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $976,473.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,508.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.