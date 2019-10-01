Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 98,566 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,566 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,667.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $400,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,300 shares of company stock worth $5,619,725. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,118. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

