Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 31,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,879,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,957,228,000 after purchasing an additional 371,070 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,378,132,000 after purchasing an additional 398,543 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,152,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,102,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,707,000 after purchasing an additional 492,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.68. 161,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.37. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $71.01 and a twelve month high of $117.16. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

