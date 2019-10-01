Schroder Investment Management Group Has $8.51 Million Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,279,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,103,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,175 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Loews Corp grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 158,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 59,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

NYSE EGO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 154,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,567. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.20. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $173.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.76 million. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 84.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

