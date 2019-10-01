Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $5.81 Million Investment in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 279,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 19,105.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

In other news, insider Samuel M. Tortorici bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 144,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,461.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William B. Harrison, Jr. bought 64,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $996,529.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 95,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,311.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,361 shares of company stock worth $1,567,366. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,037,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.80. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.27 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 22.62%. Cadence Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

