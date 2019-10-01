Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 257,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 45,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,340,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,005 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,361,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Shaw Communications by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,828,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,260,000 after purchasing an additional 141,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJR stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 27,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Shaw Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $21.08.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 14.42%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJR. TheStreet cut Shaw Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

